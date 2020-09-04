The rate of new coronavirus cases took an upturn in the opening days of September in Lancaster County and statewide.

It’s too soon to say if the trend will continue, but some of this week’s daily numbers are notable because they are unusually large and follow case reports that generally had been improving in the second half of August.

On Wednesday, Lancaster County reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 — its highest daily number since May 26 and twice the daily average at the end of August.

And on Thursday, Pennsylvania reported 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 — its highest daily number since July 24 and well above the 655 daily cases it had been averaging at the end of the month.

“We are aware of significant outbreaks at a number of locations,” Nick Wardle, a state Department of Health spokesman, wrote in an email late Thursday. Wardle did not elaborate, but outbreaks on college campuses, including Bloomsburg and Temple universities, have forced administrators to move classes online.

Locally, the Lancaster County Prison has had a sizable outbreak in recent weeks, but it’s not clear if that factored into this week’s case numbers reported by the health department.

On Aug. 31, Lancaster County had averaged 37 new cases per day over the previous two weeks. It reported 58 new cases on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, 52 on Thursday and 41 on Friday, for a four-day average of 57 cases per day.

Pennsylvania averaged 909 cases per over the past four days, up from the 655 it was averaging at the end of August. After the 1,160 new cases on Thursday, the state reported 891 new cases on Friday.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the state’s health secretary, reiterated Friday that masks are required in all businesses and when people leave home, and said consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of the virus.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Levine said in a press release.

“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low.

"We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”