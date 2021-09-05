7:59 a.m.:

American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767, departs Boston for Los Angeles with 92 people on board.

8:14 a.m.:

United Airlines Flight 175, a Boeing 767, departs Boston from Logan International Airport for Los Angeles with 65 people on board.

8:19 a.m.:

Flight attendants aboard Flight 11 alert ground personnel that the plane has been hijacked; American Airlines notifies the FBI.

8:20 a.m.:

American Airlines Flight 77 departs from Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C. The Boeing 757 is headed to Los Angeles with 64 people aboard.

8:37 a.m.:

Federal Aviation Administration notifies North American Aerospace Defense Command about suspected hijacking of Flight 11.

8:42 a.m.:

United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757 with 44 people aboard, takes off from Newark International Airport en route to San Francisco. It had been scheduled to depart at 8 am, around the time of the other hijacked flights.

8:46 a.m.:

American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into floors 93-99 of the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, killing everyone on board the plane.

8:50 a.m.:

White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card alerts President George W. Bush that a plane has hit the World Trade Center; the president is visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida, at the time.

8:52 a.m.:

An attendant on Flight 175 notifies United Airlines of hijacking.

9:02 a.m.:

Port Authority officials broadcast orders to evacuate both towers via the public address system; an estimated 10,000 to 14,000 people are already in the process of evacuating.

9:03 a.m.:

United Airlines Flight 175 crashes into floors 75-85 of the south tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone on board.

9:21 a.m.:

The Port Authority closes all bridges and tunnels in the New York City area.

9:31 a.m.:

Speaking from Florida, President Bush calls the events in New York City an “apparent terrorist attack on our country.”

9:37 a.m.:

American Airlines Flight 77, crashes into the western facade of the Pentagon Building in Washington, D.C., collapsing a side of the building. The crash killed 59 aboard the plane and 125 military and civilian personnel inside the building.

9:45 a.m.:

Amid escalating rumors of other attacks, the White House and U.S. Capitol building are evacuated (along with numerous other high-profile buildings, landmarks and public spaces).

9:49 a.m.:

For the first time in history, the Federal Aviation Administration shuts down airports nationwide. Over the next 2½ hours, some 3,300 commercial flights and 1,200 private planes are guided to land at airports in Canada and the United States.

9:59 a.m.:

The south tower — the second tower hit — collapses in approximately 12 seconds.

10:03 a.m.:

After passengers and crew members aboard the hijacked Flight 93 contact friends and family and learn about the attacks, they mount an attempt to retake the plane. Hijackers deliberately crash the plane into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 aboard.

10:28 a.m.:

One WTC, the north tower, collapses. The total time between the first attack and the collapse of both World Trade Center towers is 102 minutes.

5:20 p.m.:

The 47-story Seven World Trade Center collapses after burning for hours; the building had been evacuated in the morning, and there are no casualties, though the collapse forces rescue workers to flee for their lives. It is the last of the Twin Towers to fall.

8:30 p.m.:

President Bush addresses the nation, calling the attacks “evil, despicable acts of terror” and declaring that America, its friends and allies would “stand together to win the war against.

SOURCES: ASSOCIATED PRESS, CNN, HISTORY.COM