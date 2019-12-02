Three people have been sentenced to prison for the December 2017 fatal overdose of a 30-year-old woman in her Landisville home.
East Hempfield Township Police filed felony drug delivery resulting in death charges against Ivy Zerphey, 22, of Lancaster; Chance Richard Barber, 25, of Lancaster; and Lakisha Lee Mercado, 32, of Mount Joy.
All three pleaded guilty to the charges in plea agreements arranged by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart.
Mercado was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in prison while Zerphey and Barber were both sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison.
Investigators said Zerphey and Barber picked up heroin that was laced with fentanyl from Mercado and brought it to the woman who had told Zerphey she wanted to “try” heroin for the first time, according to the district attorney’s office.