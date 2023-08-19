Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman sent a letter Friday to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw regarding the railroad company’s failure to join the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close Call Reporting System in the wake of a recent derailment, according to a news release.

Lawmakers in Washington continue to call for heightened rail safety measures after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania line, which prompted the intentional release and burning of toxic vinyl chloride and the evacuation of more than a thousand residents.

The close-call reporting system allows employees to report near misses on railroads and ensures employees will not be disciplined for reporting the events. Norfolk Southern has not joined the program despite saying it would, following the derailment.

The Federal Railroad Administration last week released a report on the disaster that recommended Norfolk Southern join the program.

An LNP | LancasterOnline investigation published last month explored safety issues regarding the transportation of hazardous materials on trains in Lancaster County. The investigation found that first responders in Lancaster County rarely, if ever, receive advance notice of trains carrying hazardous materials and that the lack of information could potentially put first responders in danger.