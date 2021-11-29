Frustrated USPS customers experienced significant delays last year after newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made severe cuts to service capacity in an effort to control costs months into the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of busy election and holiday seasons.

These are the recommended mailing dates for holiday delivery:

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 18: Priority Mail Service

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service

UPS

Their recommended last days to ship for a Dec. 24 delivery for domestic packages:

Dec. 21: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air services

Check ups.com/ctc for details on UPS Ground shipping

FedEx

Last day to ship for Dec. 25

Dec. 15: FedEx Ground

Dec. 21: FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22: 2 Day & 2 Day AM

Dec. 23: FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours

Dec. 24: FedEx Same Day

Source: U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx