Frustrated USPS customers experienced significant delays last year after newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made severe cuts to service capacity in an effort to control costs months into the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of busy election and holiday seasons.
These are the recommended mailing dates for holiday delivery:
U.S. Postal Service
Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service
Dec. 17: First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 18: Priority Mail Service
Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service
UPS
Their recommended last days to ship for a Dec. 24 delivery for domestic packages:
Dec. 21: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air services
Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air services
Check ups.com/ctc for details on UPS Ground shipping
FedEx
Last day to ship for Dec. 25
Dec. 15: FedEx Ground
Dec. 21: FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 22: 2 Day & 2 Day AM
Dec. 23: FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours
Dec. 24: FedEx Same Day
Source: U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx