The Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas is a step closer to having a full bench.

The Pennsylvania Senate recently confirmed Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield and Barley Snyder attorney Shawn M. Long to fill two judicial vacancies.

Mansfield has been an assistant district attorney in the Lancaster office since 2005 and is the supervisor of the child abuse and sexual assault unit. Long specializes in bankruptcy. Both have said that they plan to seek full terms in the 2023 election.

The vacancies were the result of Donald Totaro’s retirement in December and Howard Knisely’s retirement in January.

Stephanie Applegate, communications director for Sen. Ryan Aument, said that appointment letters from Gov. Tom Wolf were going out Monday and oaths will be mailed out by the end of the week.

Once Mansfield and Long take their oaths, they can go begin working, Applegate said.

Before joining the Lancaster County prosecutor’s office, Mansfield was an assistant prosecutor in Blair County for one year; for two years before that, she was an assistant public defender in York County. In 2019, Mansfield sought the endorsement of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County to run for district attorney, but discontinued her bid after Heather Adams secured the committee’s nomination.

Long and Mansfield told the senate Judiciary Committee last month that they believe in judicial restraint.

Long, who was in the Marine Corps for six years, also worked four years as a counselor in York County’s juvenile justice system.

Aument and Sen. Scott Martin repeated their earlier support of the candidates.

“Shawn Long is an exceptional candidate with diverse legal experience and an impressive record of service to his community and country through his time in the United States Marine Corps,” Aument said.

Martin said Mansfield "has dedicated her life to the positive upbringing and protection of our children through her work with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit within the District Attorney’s office.”