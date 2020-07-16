The Senate approved a measure to allow voters to decide whether Pennsylvania’s appellate judges should be organized into districts, instead of elected by a statewide vote as they are today.

This resolution would create regional districts for judges in each of the state’s appellate benches -- Superior, Commonwealth and Supreme courts -- to provide more regional representation on the state’s courts that are often filled by judges from Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

It passed the House in December 2019, and will need to be passed by both chambers again in the 2021-22 legislative session before the constitutional amendment to create these districts makes it onto the ballot.

Both of Lancaster’s senators voted in favor of the amendment, with Sen. Ryan Aument (R., Landisville) announcing earlier this month he plans to introduce a companion resolution of his own in the Senate. Aument called Wednesday's vote a chance to ensure "fair and equal representation in all branches of their government."

Additionally, the General Assembly approved another resolution for a constitutional amendment to require a governor to get legislative approval to renew a disaster declaration. The Democrat-controlled state Supreme Court upheld in June that Gov. Tom Wolf can veto a resolution by the Legislature to end his emergency declaration.

Democrats attributed the judicial district amendments as Republican retaliation or “power grab,” because of their frustration in the lack of collaboration and transparency from Gov. Tom Wolf during the state’s coronavirus pandemic response. The state Supreme Court, made up of

During remarks on the floor, Aument countered that claim and said that it’s not a political power grab but instead a “power grab by the people of this commonwealth.”

“The experiences and perspectives of residents in Lancaster County differ from those experienced by residents in Erie, McKean, Susquehanna, and certainly Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties,” he added.

Aument previously introduced a similar measure as an amendment to a redistricting reform bill in 2018, as time was quickly running out to get the constitutional amendments passed before the lines are set to be redrawn in 2021. Although the judicial districts amendment and the redistricting reform bill passed the Senate, it ended up stalling in the House after getting buried by more than 700 amendments.

Supreme court justices are elected by districts in four states, with another seven states using districts to appoint some or all of their lower appellate court judges.

Sen. Lisa Boscola (D., Berks) said she voted in favor of the constitutional amendment to require legislative approval for extending an emergency declaration in committee, because she trusts that voters can make that decision themselves. But she claimed she could not vote in favor of the judicial districts, because the judicial districts won’t be drawn until after voters approve it -- and if they get that power, they’ll abuse it to gerrymander the courts.

“When the Legislature gets the pen, that’s what they do,” she said.

Sen. Judy Ward (R., Blair) said any Democrat calling the resolution an attempt to gerrymander the courts was offensive, noting that the rural part of Pennsylvania she represents “never gets a fair shake on the courts.”

“Their voices are never heard,” she added. “My constituents deserve fairness.”

While the 2018 redistricting reforms to create a citizen’s commission to draw district lines were supported by good-government advocates like Fair Districts PA and Common Cause PA, the judicial districts resolution passed on Wednesday is not.

“Electing judges in expensive, partisan elections by judicial districts subverts the role of the judiciary and encroaches on the roles of the other two branches of government,” said Suzanne Almeida, the interim director for Common Cause Pennsylvania in a statement on Monday.