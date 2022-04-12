U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey came to Lancaster County on Monday to listen to, and learn from public health experts and elected officials about the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The Republican, who is not running for reelection this year, said he wanted suggestions on what he could do to fight the epidemic. He’s held such roundtables elsewhere in the state.

“I am now in my final year in the Senate. And this is the subject I've had more meetings on with constituents than any other single subject. It’s probably bigger than most other topics put together,” Toomey said. “That's how just terrible this whole situation has been and how much concern there is and it's across the entire commonwealth.”

While fatal opioid overdoses in Lancaster County had been declining — from a high of 168 in 2017 to 99 in 2019 — the number of deaths increased the past two years: 143 deaths in 2020 and 136 in 2021, according to LG Health’s Alice Yoder.

And more and more, according to panel speakers, fentanyl is surpassing heroin in use — whether the user is intentionally using heroin, or getting it mixed in with other drugs — and danger.

District Attorney Heather Adams said she is seeing an increase in fentanyl’s presence in fatal overdose cases that lead to criminal charges.

Cutting red tape

Toomey left with a few topics to follow up on, including tweaking how funding to fight addiction can be used, legislation that would allow Medicaid payments for people incarcerated during the 30 days before their release, and legalizing drug test strips.

Rick Kastner, executive director of the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Commission, said he’s been frustrated with how he has to manage state and federal funding.

“I receive allocations for alcoholism. I receive allocations for opioid addiction. I receive allocations for stimulant addictions. And so that becomes a problem because I may have a surplus in one of those categories and need funding and another and I can't move that money around,” he said. “If I don't utilize it, I have to give it back.”

Another hurdle is treating addicts who are released from jail or prison, many of whom are excluded by law from Medicaid eligibility. That means while they may get treatment for their addiction while incarcerated, they may not have the financial means without Medicaid when they are released to continue treatment.

Colin Suber, a program supervisor at The Rase Project, which serves people in recovery, spoke of his experience with the status quo. He was released from jail in Philadelphia in 2016 and could not get Medicaid reestablished for several months.

“I was able to stay sober through my addictions and my mental illness for about a month… But after a month, I couldn't do it anymore and had to self medicate,” Suber said. “If I would have had those services, things might have turned out differently.”

Currently, drug test strips — commonly called fentanyl strips — are illegal in Pennsylvania because they’re considered drug paraphernalia. But the strips also allow drug users to detect fentanyl that may be cut into other drugs, including marijuana and counterfeit pain pills to boost potency without the user being aware, according to Dr. Mike Reihart, director of emergency services at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Reihart, who previously worked at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said he’s also seen an uptick in the use of methamphetamine coupled with fentanyl.

“I’ve been here 25 years and I’m seeing more methamphetamine than I’ve ever seen in my life,” Reihart said.

District Attorney Adams agreed, saying police are seizing more methamphetamine.

Dr. Mitchell Crawford, director of addiction services for WellSpan Philhaven, said the opioid epidemic cuts across geography, race and class.

“We started seeing every single person being affected, whether it was a CEO or a CEO’s child or someone who was homeless,” said Crawford, whose sister died of a heroin overdose. “That really opened my eyes that this is something that, one, I didn't understand at all; and two, why all this affects everyone: We're all susceptible.”