State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, announced Friday that he was elected chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission for 2023.

Martin was appointed to the commission in 2019 and served as vice chair last year. The organization is comprised of legislators from the three states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Its members are responsible for briefing their respective legislatures on environmental and other natural resource priorities related to the watershed.

Much of the commission’s work relates to improving water quality and protecting the bay’s ecosystem by lowering the amount of nutrients and soil discharged into the bay. Lancaster County is a particular focus as it’s been shown to be a major source of agricultural runoff.

“Meeting the federal government’s mandates will require a great deal of cooperation among all stakeholders, and I look forward to working with all parties to find solutions that are both effective in reducing pollution and cost-efficient for taxpayers and businesses,” Martin said Friday.