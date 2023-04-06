Kindergarten through 12th grade education in Pennsylvania may see a significant overhaul if state Sen. Ryan Aument’s recently assembled commission on education is successful in creating a reform plan.

In a discussion with LNP | LancasterOnline’s editorial board Tuesday, Aument, a Republican who represents Lancaster County’s 36th District, explained his plan to address what he calls a “broken education system.” Republican Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward appointed Aument to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission on Education & Economic Competitiveness, which was created through legislation he introduced.

Aument said the reform plan is meant to forecast the skills and competencies Pennsylvania’s workers will need in 2030 and offer concrete recommendations for the 2023 legislative session about how to put schools in the best position to meet those needs.

The plan will not focus on controversial issues many local school boards have recently grappled with and that Aument has been active in addressing. Those issues include banning books, vetting curricula and establishing rules around transgender students. Aument has submitted legislation that would require schools to identify and notify parents of sexually explicit content in school curriculum and materials.

But he said Tuesday that his reform plan is directed elsewhere.

Some key issues he has identified are barriers between K-12 education and higher education and barriers between the Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Education.

Though he’s supported efforts to expand educational improvement tax credit and increase funding for public schools, he said more needs to be done.

“In many respects, we’ve been nibbling around the edges, and we’ve not really looked at systematic redesign,” Aument said Tuesday.

‘Shared, bipartisan vision’

Aument has tasked the commission with conducting an 18-month study of the current needs in education, creating a “shared, bipartisan vision for 21st century education” and developing a legislative action plan.

Aument will be joined on the commission by Republican and Democratic legislators; the state secretaries of Education and Labor and Industry; and the chairs of the Legislature’s Education and Labor and Industry committees.

Additionally, a subcommittee of 34 stakeholders — including the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, the State System of Higher Education, the Pennsylvania NAACP and Temple University — will spearhead more in-depth research and analysis to guide the larger commission.

While teachers and administrators currently serving in the state’s 500 school districts aren’t directly included on the commission, Aument said they’ll be able to provide input through their respective organizations that are represented.

“I want this to be an open public transparent process,” Aument said Tuesday. “I want to go into the field to interact with members on the ground and get their feedback and ensure that their voice is heard — not just the statewide associations but the individual members.”

So far, he says the commission has been well-received by members in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet. He’s also hopeful that, despite a recent polarization on education-related issues like content in books and curriculum, the commission can develop a bipartisan plan.

More education stories:

“My hope is for us is that we can work together to restore institutions, build up our institutions, work through those institutions to solve problems,” Aument said. “We’re going to disagree, and when we do disagree, let’s do it in a civil manner. ... In education this is a really noble attempt to try to do that. ... Whether we succeed, I don’t know but that’s what I’m trying to accomplish.”

Addressing funding

Aument acknowledges the commission's timeline lacks the urgency emphasized in a recent Commonwealth Court decision by Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer that ruled the state’s funding framework for public schools unconstitutional and inequitable.

However, Aument said Shapiro and the wider Legislature can address necessary changes to the state’s funding of education while the commission conducts its study and develops recommendations for reform.

Aument said he’s been an advocate for driving new spending through the basic education funding formula and he has consistently voted for increased funding to K-12 schools.

But he is concerned that funding and reform have some link.

His column published by LNP | LancasterOnline March 22 under the headline “Pennsylvania shouldn’t fund a broken education system” details that concern.

“While we must review our structure for funding education, we shouldn’t throw more and more money at a failing system that we know is not meeting the needs of our students or the workforce,” Aument wrote. “Doing so would be a disservice to both students and taxpayers.”

During Wednesday’s meeting he said, “As we continue to have that conversation going forward, it must be accompanied by meaningful reforms to ensure it’s not just the total amount that we’re spending but it’s how we’re driving those dollars.”

For example, he said education needs to be focused on providing kids the skills they need to be fully engaged citizens amid a rapidly changing globalized economy.

And, Aument said, there needs to be tax reform as many schools in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania are heavily reliant on property taxes.

There’s nothing to prevent the commission from also looking at such issues, Aument added.

His fellow legislator, state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County’s 100th District, is one of two defendants with the power to appeal the Commonwealth Court’s ruling.

Aument said he’s unsure if Cutler will appeal the ruling but that, personally, he feels the ruling should not be appealed.