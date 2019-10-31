If you hate changing your clock in the spring and fall, you have something in common with Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, a Martic Township Republican.

With "fall back" looming, Martin reminded constituents that he's been pushing to end the changes associated with daylight saving time, saying studies have shown the switches do "more harm than good for our economy and for the safety of our citizens.”

“There is no good reason why we need to continue to move the clocks forward and backward every few months," he said. "It only robs us of daylight in the evenings when most families spend time together and creates more dangerous driving conditions when many people are going home from work.”

His efforts since 2018 have consisted of a co-sponsor memo and then a resolution urging Congress to make daylight saving time permanent in the United States, which according to Martin would require action at the federal level.