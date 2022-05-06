Federal officials were in Lancaster city on Friday to announce $22.5 million in new funding for projects to reduce water pollution from farmland throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed, which includes Lancaster County.

It’s unclear how much of that money will be spent on improvements in Pennsylvania or in the county, which is the state’s top polluter of the bay.

“We don’t know exactly how much, but we hope a lot,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., the Pennsylvania Democrat who was among those gathered for the announcement at the Cork Factory Hotel.

The new funding is far short of what’s needed to fill the state’s funding deficit — estimated at more than $300 million per year — to meet federally required pollution reduction goals. But that doesn’t mean it’s not appreciated, said Bill Chain, an agricultural program manager with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Pennsylvania.

“Any amount of additional funding for the agricultural sector is really helpful,” Chain said, explaining public dollars can help farmers to implement sometimes costly improvements. “Farmers want to implement conservation measures.”

Robert Bonnie, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s undersecretary for farm production and conservation, said the money will be made available through a new program called the Chesapeake Bay States’ Partnership Initiative.

Administered by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the program will support projects like installing vegetation buffers along farmland streams, implementing more environmentally friendly crop planting techniques, and improving livestock grazing practices, federal officials said.

Those improvements are necessary because, like its neighboring states within the bay watershed, Pennsylvania is under a federal mandate to reduce water pollution by 2025, required to eliminate annual loads of millions of pounds of harmful sediments and nutrients — nitrogen and phosphorus.

Often, those pollutants come from farmland, where stormwater runoff can pick up sediment, fertilizers and animal waste before carrying them to local streams and, eventually, onto the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay.

“Agriculture is the largest source of pollution damaging the bay and the local creeks, rivers and streams that feed into it,” officials from the Chesapeake Bay Commission, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Choose Clean Water Coalition wrote in a news release.

They added that farming contributes about 80% of the remaining pollution that needs to be eliminated. Excess nutrients that find their way to the bay contribute to marine dead zones, hurting wildlife and the commercial and recreational industries that depend on them.

The bay watershed covers more than 64,000 square miles, encompassing parts of six states — Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia — and the entire District of Columbia.

Keystone State falling behind

Pennsylvania’s plans to meet federally mandated clean-up goals have often fallen short, regularly drawing criticism from environmental groups, as well as regulators at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, who recently announced that they will be increasing related scrutiny within the state because of the ongoing shortfalls.

Lancaster County also fails to meet its county-level reduction goals.

Local conservation leaders have often pointed to a lack of available funding to implement pollution-reduction measures as a major hindrance to progress. Last year, a county-level clean water leader said an additional $72 million would be needed annually just to meet Lancaster County’s part of the goal.

Hopefully, the newly announced $22.5 million from USDA, which will be drawn from a number of existing programs, will help, Bonnie said Friday.

“We are going to work with you to put this on the ground,” he said, addressing a crowd gathered at the Lancaster hotel.

The hotel served as a meeting venue for the Chesapeake Bay Commission — a legislative advisory group that includes state lawmakers from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. That includes Republican Sen. Scott Martin and Democratic Rep. Michael Sturla, who both represent Lancaster County and were at the Friday meeting.

Sturla, speaking to the room at the Friday event, said federal regulators should hold Pennsylvania’s legislators accountable, possibly offering incentives or taking other steps to coax them into providing more state-level funding to meet bay goals.

“Maryland and Virginia already have state conservation costs-share programs for their farmers. The Pennsylvania Legislature is currently considering legislation to create its own version, called the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program,” officials wrote in a news release.

After the meeting, Martin was hopeful that progress could be made in 2022, also referencing the potential for the creation of a Clean Streams Fund, which would allocate $250 million for waterway improvements throughout the state.

Now is the time to act to meet required pollution reduction goals, Martin said, fearing additional penalties the EPA could impose for continued failure.

“We have this huge thing that needs to get done,” he said, thankful for any funding, including what was announced Friday, that helps with that task.

“Every little bit we can get to accomplish that goal, especially as we get close to 2025, is critically important,” Martin said.