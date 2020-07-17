Sen. Bob Casey made a pitch for increased federal spending on education Friday during an online forum in which a Lancaster city resident was among the panelists.

During the hour-long discussion organized by PA School Works campaign, Casey advocated for passage of the Heroes Act, which would provide $175 billion for elementary and secondary education and $12 billion for special education.

“We need a robust bill and we need to do more for our schools,” said Casey, who also said any new federal aid should include money for states since governors often proposes education cuts when faces with deficits.

Susan Knoll, care coordinator at Franklin & Marshall College and School District of Lancaster parent of a soon-to-be sixth grader, was one of the three people that joined Casey on the call. Knoll told the senator adequate funding has been a long-running problem for the Lancaster city school district.

“Prior to the pandemic, several schools were underfunded already… the funding formula in 2015 was certainly a step in the right direction, but we are still falling a bit short,” Knoll said.

A recording of the online discussion is available here.