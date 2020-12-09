U.S. Sen. Bob Casey introduced a pair of bills Wednesday designed to reduce how often police respond to non-criminal emergencies involving people with disabilities — often mental — and provide officers with better training for when they do have to respond.

“We must take action to ensure that someone’s ethnicity or mental ability does not preclude them from receiving protection and fair treatment,” Casey said in a video news conference. “My … initiative aims to protect the promise of liberty and justice for all by reforming our emergency systems so that people and police are connected with the resources they need.”

As an example illustrating the need, Casey referenced the October shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia. Wallace’s family had called 911 seeking medical help for him because he was in mental crisis. Instead, police responded.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic senator said his Human-services Emergency Logistics Program, or HELP, legislation would divert calls from 911 that are not for crime, fire or medical emergencies.

Instead, those calls would go to 211, a non-emergency referral service for health and human services. It covers virtually all the country, but is not as well known as 911.

Locally, The United Way of Lancaster County runs the system, which serves Lancaster and six other counties.

Kevin Ressler, United Way’s executive director, joined Casey’s virtual press conference to talk about how a coordinated referral system could have meant a different outcome in the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz, which bears similarities to Wallace’s death.

On Sept. 13, family members of the 27-year-old Lancaster city man with a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, called 911 and a police non-emergency number seeking help.

When an officer responded, Muñoz rushed out, knife in hand. The officer retreated, shooting Muñoz four times.

“That officer did not respond to that call thinking he was going to shoot and kill someone that day ...,” Ressler said. “That was not the resolution anyone wanted, but our systems and supports made that moment happen because we did not better approximate options upstream.”

Noting that 211 has been around since 1997, Ressler said, “the years have been put in, but we haven’t invested enough yet.”

Casey said his legislation would provide money to strengthen 211 systems and other similar programs and coordinate them with the 911 system. His legislation calls for national and state oversight, $700 million in funding over the next two years and $300 million total for the following four years.

The efficiency created with the system would save money and improve services, he said.

“We’re asking (police) to do too much and we’re not responding to what families are telling us they need,” Casey said.

Police training

Casey’s other bill, the Safe Interactions Act, would establish funding for disability organizations to develop training programs for law enforcement to support safe interactions between them and people with disabilities.

Lt. Eric Kroll of the Pittsburgh police, speaking during the news conference, stressed the value of such training, noting he’s the father of an autistic teenager.

“As police officers we come and we triage situations, but a lot of times we find ourselves lacking in services on where we can direct people to and a lot of time we find wind up seeing those same people again and sometimes in a worse crisis,” he said.

Legislation's future

Together, the bills are part of what Casey calls the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative.

Casey acknowledged the bills, which only have Democratic lawmakers as co-sponsors, will be difficult to pass but he said there’s bipartisan concern on the issues.

The bills have the support of United Way Worldwide and groups representing people with intellectual and mental disabilities.