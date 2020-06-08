Sen. Bob Casey takes a knee with Lancaster protesters after 50-minute chat in Art Park

Wearing a mask and extending a clenched fist, Sen. Bob Casey joined young protesters in taking a knee for nearly nine minutes Monday in downtown Lancaster’s Art Park.

The Democratic senator’s gesture of solidarity came after he spent about 50 minutes taking questions from about 30 young people.

Mayor Danene Sorace, who invited Casey to meet with protesters, also took a knee.

Casey’s meeting with the protesters in the park abutting Lancaster’s police station came as peaceful marches downtown entered their 10th day. The discussion was private, but reporters observed from the sidewalk. The conversation appeared to be cordial.

In an interview with LNP after he left the protesters and walked to St. James Episcopal Church to meet with clergy, Casey said he came to listen.

He described the young activists as determined and positive, and came away moved by the pain they’ve endured in encounters with police and the criminal justice system. He also said they’ve faced obstacles to success because of their color.

“That’s just something that white America hasn’t been paying attention to and responding to,” Casey, who is white, said. “We have to make sure that we respond to this in a comprehensive way.”

Separately Monday, Casey announced he was co-sponsoring the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 with senators Corey Booker, Kamala Harris and others. The bill would make police accountable in court for egregious misconduct, increase transparency and improve training. It would also make lynching a federal crime.

But in an interview, Casey said addressing policing and criminal justice reform won’t be enough.

“We’ve got to a do a lot more on education, on poverty, on health care, on housing,” he said. “This has to be a moment where we at least begin to do transformative change.”

Casey picked up on that theme in meeting outside St. James Church with four pastors and Blanding Watson of Lancaster NAACP.

The senator said he thinks more Americans are ready to embrace far-reaching policy changes in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Asked about racial inequities in education, Casey said the federal government should better fund quality preschool and special education.

He also said he’d liked to see all babies automatically enrolled in Medicaid before they leave the hospital unless parents have insurance or decline federal coverage.

“I think that this is a moment in American history where we’ve got to make sure that the action we take meets the moment,” Casey told LNP.

Casey, who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after recovering in mid-April from flu-like symptoms, said Monday's conversation with protesters was only his second face-to-face meeting since he began sheltering at home in March. His first meeting was Friday in Philadelphia.

“We are glad the senator met with the young people downtown,” Watson, of the NAACP, said. “They’re watching all of this stuff, and I am concerned for them, too, because of the racial profiling and use of excessive force. We support what they’re doing.”