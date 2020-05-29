U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced Friday that an antibody test showed he likely had COVID-19.

Earlier this spring, Casey said he felt mild flu-like symptoms and had a low-grade fever.

His doctor advised him to stay at home and self-quarantine due to his minor symptoms, according to a press release from Casey.

Some personal news: On Wednesday I learned I was positive for COVID antibodies following mild symptoms earlier this spring. I will continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask, and hope others will do the same to help slow the spread of this virus. https://t.co/OMLVdhQMfW — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 29, 2020

It wasn't until recently that a doctor suggested Casey be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The test had "revealed substantial levels of COVID-19 antibody in my blood," said Casey in a press release.

Sen. Casey says he will donate his plasma to COVID-19 patients, as his antibody test makes him an eligible donor. He encourages those who have recovered from COVID-19 to speak with their doctor to see if they are eligible to donate plasma.

Donated plasma antibodies have been shown to attack active viruses in a patient's body, according to the American Red Cross.