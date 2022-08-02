STEM CAP 1

Eurofins instructor Dave Walters demonstrates science experiments. Grand opening of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County STEM early learning classroom at Bard Hall, Millersville University. Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

More than 820 Lancaster County children could benefit from science, technology, engineering and mathematics education if a funding proposal from Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is approved.

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County would receive $710,000 for its 53 early learning classrooms in a larger funding plan that still must be approved by the Senate, reviewed by the House and signed by the president.

Kristin Aurand, CAP’s chief development officer, said the nonprofit, anti-poverty organization wants to use the funding to expand its curriculum, add teacher training and purchase new materials and equipment.

“This is obviously at the core of our anti-poverty work and for us, it feels like a very upstream important antipoverty … preventative measure,” Aurand said.

