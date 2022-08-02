More than 820 Lancaster County children could benefit from science, technology, engineering and mathematics education if a funding proposal from Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is approved.

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County would receive $710,000 for its 53 early learning classrooms in a larger funding plan that still must be approved by the Senate, reviewed by the House and signed by the president.

Kristin Aurand, CAP’s chief development officer, said the nonprofit, anti-poverty organization wants to use the funding to expand its curriculum, add teacher training and purchase new materials and equipment.

“This is obviously at the core of our anti-poverty work and for us, it feels like a very upstream important antipoverty … preventative measure,” Aurand said.