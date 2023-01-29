When it comes to fixing the financial problems of counties and municipalities in Pennsylvania, home rule has been anything but a home run.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace understands the shortcomings of home rule — an option laid out in the Pennsylvania Constitution that allows local governments to take greater control of their finances by operating without some of the constraints of state law.

Specifically, adopting a home rule charter in Lancaster would allow the city to remove the state-set cap on the earned income tax it charges residents, currently set at 0.6%.

The rationale behind doing so, Sorace said, is to shift the tax burden away from property taxes to the more “progressive” earned income tax, which is scaled to wages. People who earn more would pay more under this approach.

But would such change completely fix the city’s structural deficit? No.

Budget projections through the next five years show the city will be $10 million in the red by 2026, after funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act dries up.

Closing that gap will require a combination of spending cuts and additional revenue. On the spending side, Sorace said her staff is looking at whether and when to fill city staff vacancies, exploring ways to better manage Lancaster’s vehicle fleet, and expanding use of solar cells to cut energy costs.

On the revenue side, Sorace sees expanding the earned income tax as the city’s best option under current state law. But she said it’s not the ideal answer, and doing so means successfully navigating a complicated home rule charter process that could take up to 18 months to complete.

The Pennsylvania Economy League in October published a study of state regulation of municipal taxing authority, and in it, Sorace is cited as suggesting the real answer to solving the financial problems of cities like Lancaster is for the state Legislature to revamp its tax system.

According to the report, “She favors a system that provides multiple options so that a municipality can pick and choose what works best for their community rather than being reliant on property tax… That means lifting caps, growing flat (tax) rates with inflation and looking at more outside-the-box revenue opportunities like an alcohol tax for cities like Lancaster with a vibrant nightlife.”

So far, the city hasn’t been able to move that needle in Harrisburg.

“We have engaged lobbyists. We had been working in the Legislature up until this last year … and have gotten nowhere,” Sorace said Thursday before making her home rule pitch to city residents in her annual “State of the City” speech.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace seeks home rule charter to ease deficit Mayor Danene Sorace introduced the idea of Lancaster city adopting a home rule charter Thurs…

Legislators weigh in

In the absence of meaningful legislative reform, Sorace wants to do what she can with the earned income tax and whatever ancillary powers a home rule charter might afford her. The scope of those powers would be determined by a commission exploring home rule.

Sorace has spoken to the city’s state legislators, Sen. Scott Martin and Reps. Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, about her decision to pursue home rule for Lancaster, and she said all three support forming a commission to study the option.

“I don’t have a problem with looking at it,” Sturla said. “A commission is a harmless thing.”

Whatever a commission-led study finds would help shape his opinion on whether the city should approve a home rule charter, he said. Home rule has the benefit of changing tax structures in the city for the better, Sturla said, but he agreed with Sorace that it’s just medicine for an ailing city budget, not the cure.

Self-governance and taxation flexibility need to be addressed at the state level, Smith-Wade-El said. Home rule would be a good first step to alleviate tax burdens, he said, and a progressive earned income tax would make those burdens more equitable, but it will only “hold the line” on rising costs.

“Our residents are really struggling with the cost to provide services that they deserve,” Smith-Wade-El said.

The path to crafting legislative fixes for county-level budget woes has been well-tread, Smith-Wade-El said. Finding the political will to support existing legislation that could fix some of those problems would require a spirit of bipartisanship that has been scarce in the General Assembly.

Martin did not respond to a request for comment.

Home rule success

For now, home rule may be the best answer for Lancaster, said Gerry Cross, a senior research fellow with the Pennsylvania Economy League, a nonpartisan research agency focused on eliminating waste, and boosting efficiency in state and local government.

It’s preferable for Pennsylvania to modernize its tax codes to replicate the crux of home rule — greater self governance — across the state, Cross said. That would allow residents to make the decisions that impact them every day on a local level.

As Sorace tries to figure out how to help Lancaster grow wings before it falls off the ARPA cliff, Cross said now is the perfect time for the city to begin the home rule process to prepare for major budget deficits. If voters are onboard, a final vote on a home rule charter likely would happen in 2025. If approved, the city could enact its charter in time to help address shortfalls.

Pittston city in Luzerne County adopted its home rule charter a decade ago, and Mayor Michael Lombardo described it as one of the best decisions the city has made in its recent history. He’s not worried about the city’s ARPA money running dry because, he said, it will have no impact on Pittston’s budget.

The city’s property tax has not increased since home rule was enacted, he said, and a boost in earned income tax has given the city enough cushion to maintain its services and add new ones. There haven’t been any major budget cuts either, Lombardo said.

“We’re in the best financial shape we’ve ever been in,” he said. “It’s not my opinion; it’s fact. Without home rule, we would have achieved none of this.”

As Sorace kickstarts the process, Lombardo said he intends to be Lancaster’s first “cheerleader” to get people excited about home rule.

Potential commission members

Sorace says she’s been “planting seeds” within the community, talking to former city council members, businesspeople and residents to come up with a representative mix of potential candidates for a nine-member study commission. The first one to give a firm yes was her predecessor, Rick Gray.

Back in 2011, then-Mayor Gray empaneled his own group of community leaders and published “Prosper or Perish,” a report that tried to address the same problem the city faces today: how to cover steadily increasing expenses with a stagnant tax base.

The home rule study commission would give Gray a second bite at the apple.

Not much has changed since then, Gray said. The expenses to maintain the current level of services has only gotten higher, and the city is beginning to exhaust the alternative solutions it has.

Gray said he never considered moving under a home rule charter while he was mayor, but he trusts Sorace’s instincts and wants to be a part of the solution. If elected (the nine commissioners would be selected by voters in the May primary alongside a ballot question asking city residents if they want to study home rule in the first place), Gray plans to keep an open mind.

“There’s got to be a better way of doing it. If this is an option, that’s what we should do,” Gray said.

From beginning to end, the process of instituting a home rule charter is fraught with uncertainty. Even if voters approve taking a serious look at home rule, the mayor’s office has no control over the independently elected study commission. The city can’t predict what it will recommend. And even if the commission gets as far as writing a charter to give the city greater latitude with its earned income tax, voters will still make the final call.

“The public will either say yay or nay,” Sorace said. “If they say nay, then we know what that outcome is: There will be property tax increases and reductions in service. If they say yay, then, we don’t know exactly what that outcome is, but there may be another tool in the toolbox that can reduce the property tax burden and maintain a level of service, even if there are still cuts. Either way, it’s up to the voters.”

Special Meetings The two public meetings about home rule will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in City Council chambers at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St. Public comment on home rule may also be submitted by email to comment@cityoflancasterpa. gov or by mail to the attention of Public Comment, City of Lancaster, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17608.