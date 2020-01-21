As the Elanco GOP Committee decides which candidate it will endorse at its straw poll this week, a Democrat is stepping forward with hopes of winning the area in November.

Rick Hodge, 27, is a self-described progressive running in one of the most conservative parts of the county.

Hodge said his top policy priorities include making the state fund all of its schools through the fair funding formula, the state calculation used to divvy up new education dollars that accounts for factors including poverty, school size and a district’s ability to generate revenue.

Rep. David Zimmerman, who currently represents the 99th District and is facing Republican challenger Glenn Yoder, is signed on as a co-sponsor to legislation to apply the formula to all school districts.

Hodge also listed the lack of affordable housing in the northeast part of Lancaster County as a top campaign priority.

The 99th District is 63% Republican, 22% Democrat and 15% unidentified registered voters.

Hodge said he’s “cognizant of the area” and wants to run this campaign to build an infrastructure for future candidates so that in a few cycles, Democrats have a better chance at winning in the area.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“That has to start somewhere,” Hodge said. “We can’t look at the one-party stranglehold and say, ‘Well, we aren’t gonna care about it.’ ”

By night, Hodge is an advocate and member of Lancaster Stands Up, formerly serving as a 2018 Jess King campaign volunteer. He also has organized several “poverty town halls” with friends to discuss the impact of poverty on rural areas like the 99th District, which covers East Earl, Earl and Caernarvon townships.

By day, Hodge is an employee at a cabinet shop in New Holland. He is taking off this semester from his studies in a government and political affairs program at Millersville University.

“It doesn’t have to be the same guy (lawmaker) with the same positions,” Hodge said. “You can have a choice.”