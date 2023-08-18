Lancaster County commissioners likely will select a design team for its new prison project next month, Commissioner John Trescot said Thursday.

Trescot, who has been closely involved in the project, said commissioners will discuss which of the three candidates to hire at a public meeting, probably in September.

FULL COVERAGE: Lancaster County building a new prison outside city [full coverage]

In May, three teams of contractors pitched their design and construction expertise to county officials, who are preparing to build a new prison on a 78-acre farm just beyond the city border in Lancaster Township. The teams include Virginia-based Dewberry, Berks County-based STV Incorporated and New Jersey-based TranSystems. Under its former name, L.R. Kimball, TranSystems designed the 1990s expansion of the current Lancaster County Prison.

An advisory committee made up of county officials will present commissioners with a final recommendation on which design team to choose.

“So we can talk about it and ask questions together and make a final decision,” Trescot said. The three-member board of commissioners cannot discuss county policy matters with each other privately due to open meetings laws. With only three commissioners, just two speaking to each other represents a quorum, which is something that can’t happen outside public meetings.

After commissioners make their pick, county officials will negotiate a contract with the firm and present a final contract for commissioners to approve. Trescot said the commissioners hope to accomplish that in September as well.

The three firms are engaged in projects nationwide. Dewberry partnered with a Lancaster County architecture firm, Greenfield Architects, for its proposal for the county, and TranSystems said it would enlist several consultants to help plan health care, security, food and laundry services and cost estimates for the new facility.

STV officials said the firm has the in-house expertise required for the project.