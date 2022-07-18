David V. Sinopoli, the man arrested and charged with killing 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in 1975, appears to have lived all of his 68 years in Lancaster County.

For the first 50 years of his life, Sinopoli showed up in the pages of LNP’s predecessor newspapers for the reasons most people find their names in the paper – a letter to the editor, a mention in a piece about bowhunting, a wedding notice for his son, property conveyances and a divorce.

But it was a different sort of news that put Sinopoli’s name in print in 2004.

According to court records and a Feb. 10, 2004, Intelligencer Journal article, Sinopoli was sentenced to one year of probation in 2004 after pleading guilty to invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct. He was also fined $100 plus court costs.

Sinopoli admitted spying on a woman who was naked in a tanning room at Sissy’s Hair Boutique in Mount Joy, where he was an employee.

Born in Lancaster on Jan. 8, 1954, to Julia and George Sinopoli, David attended J.P. McCaskey High School and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, according to newspaper records.

In high school he wrote a letter to the editor of the Lancaster New Era complaining about pollution in Conestoga Creek, according to newspaper records, and was a member of the junior varsity baseball club and aviation club, according to McCaskey yearbooks.

David had a sibling, George Sinopoli Jr.

Sinopoli graduated from McCaskey in 1972 and took a job at Steckel Printing, where he worked as a pressman for nearly 30 years before going to work for Yurchak Printing, according to newspaper records and a LinkedIn profile.

A co-worker at Steckel who knew Sinopoli during the mid-1990s said she “never knew him to be anyone who had a creepy side” and that he “seemed like a nice guy.”

In 1974, the year before Sinopoli allegedly killed Biechler, he married his first wife, Debra Burns; the couple divorced in 1986 and together had a son and a daughter.

Burns declined to comment when reached Monday, but said she had been in contact with police.

Sinopoli remarried in 1987 to Mariana Suraci, and the couple purchased a home on Faulkner Drive in East Hempfield Township in 1993. The couple had a daughter. Suraci did not respond to LNP’s requests to speak with her about Sinopoli’s arrest.

Sinopoli was an outdoorsman. A now-deleted Facebook page showed he was a hunter.

Other photos on his page showed Sinopoli wearing an “Italia” hat and vacationing in Italy. Investigators said Sinopoli was identified in part because DNA collected from Lindy Sue Biechler’s underwear and tested recently by Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia indicated her attacker’s heritage was linked to a specific small town in Italy.