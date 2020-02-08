Millersville University Police won Bleed Blue 2020, a Lancaster-area blood donation competition that ran from Jan. 6 to 31.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's blood bank reported that the challenge resulted in 131 pints of blood being donated, 41 of them from or on behalf of Millersville University Police.
LG Health spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckard said a need remains for donors, particularly those with A-negative, O-negative and O-positive blood.
The system appreciates the participating law enforcement teams and the community’s response to the blood donation challenge, she said, noting that it always encourages blood donation "to maintain an adequate supply for our patients."
Other departments in the competition and their pint tallies are as follows:
- State police: 18
- Lancaster city police: 16
- Millersville Borough police: 15
- East Lampeter Township police: 15
- East Hempfield Township police: 15
- Manheim Township police: 11
This was the second year of the challenge. The first was held from January through March of 2019 between Manheim Township, East Hempfield, East Lampeter and Lancaster City police departments and collected 88 pints of blood, with Manheim Township declared the winner.
Thanks to all of the Police agencies that took part in the 2020 Bleed Blue Law Enforcement Blood Donation Challenge. pic.twitter.com/Url8TH9ROV— Lancaster Police (@LancasterPolice) February 3, 2020
Notable blood donation stories from Lancaster County
Lancaster General reported that the second half of June brought a roughly 25% increase in donors.
The virus is linked to serious birth defects, and for months donations have been tested for it, with any that show signs of Zika removed from the blood supply.
Lancaster County woman needed 170 units of blood because of rare condition; Flood of donors help replenish stock
A lot people helped save Brie Werhel’s life.
An aging population may be the biggest contributing factor.