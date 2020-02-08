Millersville University Police won Bleed Blue 2020, a Lancaster-area blood donation competition that ran from Jan. 6 to 31.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's blood bank reported that the challenge resulted in 131 pints of blood being donated, 41 of them from or on behalf of Millersville University Police.

LG Health spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckard said a need remains for donors, particularly those with A-negative, O-negative and O-positive blood.

The system appreciates the participating law enforcement teams and the community’s response to the blood donation challenge, she said, noting that it always encourages blood donation "to maintain an adequate supply for our patients."

Other departments in the competition and their pint tallies are as follows:

State police: 18

Lancaster city police: 16

Millersville Borough police: 15

East Lampeter Township police: 15

East Hempfield Township police: 15

Manheim Township police: 11

This was the second year of the challenge. The first was held from January through March of 2019 between Manheim Township, East Hempfield, East Lampeter and Lancaster City police departments and collected 88 pints of blood, with Manheim Township declared the winner.