Medicare enrollees will have their annual chance to switch plans from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and insurers just rolled out a dizzying array of new options for them.

The latest federal numbers show that 108,843 local residents — about a fifth of the people living in Lancaster County — are in Medicare, with about 39% of them opting for Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare Advantage plans come with extras that regular Medicare doesn't provide, like dental, vision or hearing benefits or gym memberships. But they can restrict access to a network of doctors or hospitals, which regular Medicare doesn’t.

For 2019, there will be 61 Medicare Advantage plans to choose from, up from 51 this year.

Comparing plans

Experts strongly suggest checking options annually, as insurers are allowed to change deductibles, co-pays, drug formularies and out-of-pocket limits each year, in addition to adjusting benefits.

Appointments with counselors are available by calling the Lancaster County Office of Aging at 717-299-7979 and asking for the Apprise program, or emailing aging@co.lancaster.pa.us.

Additionally, an online plan finder and comparison tool at medicare.gov/plan-compare includes the ability to check for coverage of specific drugs, listings of supplemental benefits and cost estimates.

Twenty-two of the plans to be offered in Lancaster County have $0 premiums, and the other premiums range from $16 to $301 a month.

The average monthly premium here will drop from $53 to $49.74 — almost twice the estimated average national monthly 2020 premium of $23, which according to federal regulators will be the lowest in the last 13 years.

There’s one new insurer in the market: Allwell.

The list includes 25 health maintenance organization, or HMO, plans — two with a point-of-sale option; 33 preferred provider organization, or PPO, plans; one health savings account, or HSA, option; and two private fee for service, or PFFS, plans.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Changes to note

Capital BlueCross said for 2020 its BlueJourney plans will have several new options offered free.

Those include five hours of Papa Pals, which provides college students to tackle things like light household chores and food shopping; 24 round-trips to medical appointments; and 14 fully prepared healthy meals after qualifying hospital stays.

Highmark has about 5,000 Medicare Advantage members in the county in its Freedom Blue and Community Blue plans, according Ellen Galardy, the insurer’s vice president of senior market strategy.

In addition to some richer medical benefits in its lineup, she said, Highmark’s offering its first $0 premium Community Blue PPO plan — with what amounts to a $20 monthly rebate routed through Social Security.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.