Penn State Health’s proposed hospital campus near Route 283 got a preliminary green light Wednesday from East Hempfield Township’s planning commission.

“I think the impact to the community’s going to be very positive,” said commission member Dwight Rohrer. “We’ve got things to work on through the process, certainly — the traffic and how we can mitigate the impact to the neighbors to the south side of the campus is important.”

Jim Fullerton agreed, saying a lot of plans for the 100-acre area bordered by State Road and Harrisburg Pike have been proposed during his years on the commission and this is probably the “least intense,” particularly as some of the some of the others would have had a big impact on schools.

Following roughly an hour and a half of explanation and discussion including concerns from area residents, members voted 7-0 to recommend that the board of supervisors accept the plan.

Conceptual plans for the health campus also were unveiled Wednesday night, including artist renderings and a development site map.

The board is expected to vote on the plan at its Sept. 4 meeting; however, developers stressed that there are numerous steps in the approval process after that point.

Penn State Health said it will commission a traffic study “to determine what effect the hospital might have on commuters and the surrounding roads.”

This story will be updated.