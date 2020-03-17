Gov. Tom Wolf issued two news releases Monday on his decision to take COVID-19 mitigation measures statewide.

The first did not clearly define what he considered essential businesses that may stay open, beyond supermarkets, groceries and gas stations. It said, "Additional state business guidance is forthcoming."

The second was clearer; you can read it here.

A key part reads:

Essential services and sectors include but are not limited to food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.

Although these businesses may remain open, the Wolf Administration continues to encourage them to employ social distancing practices, and encourages Pennsylvanians to be thoughtful in their visits.

Other businesses, including but not limited to legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services are encouraged to have employees work remotely or telecommute. If that is not possible, they should employ social distancing best practices and be aware of the Trump Administration’s guidance to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Ag an essential business in governor's shutdown plan https://t.co/4s8ou5UkZG — Phil Gruber (@PhilLancFarming) March 17, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.