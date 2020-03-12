A volunteer security guard who fired his handgun at the Worship Center without realizing the gun was loaded — resulting in two men being hit with bullet fragments — has been charged.

William R. Mayes, 55, was charged Thursday, March 12, with simple assault for negligently causing injury and reckless endangerment in the Feb. 9 shooting at 2384 New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township, according to court documents.

Efforts to reach Mayes were unsuccessful. In a statement on the church's Facebook page, the church said Mayes was placed on leave after the shooting.

Mayes was one of five people in small office in the church, at least four of whom were volunteer security guards, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Mayes told police he had handed his .40-caliber Glock to another guard and got that guard's gun to dry-fire them to compare trigger pulls.

After getting his gun back, he put the loaded magazine back and gun's the slide went forward. He told police he removed the magazine, pointed his gun at the floor and fired, intending to release the spring's tension, but didn't realize a bullet had chambered, the affidavit said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Fragments hit one man in the cheek and forehead and got stitches for the injuries; the other man was hit in the hand but didn't need medical treatment, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

The church's statement said its leadership "has been evaluating and strengthening policies and procedures with the help of various experts so as to avoid future incidents. Worship Center leadership will continue to provide necessary communication regarding policy adjustments or changes to our church family."

Mayes will be mailed a summons to appear in district court for arraignment.