A section of Water Street in Lititz will remain closed through early next week so a railroad crossing can be removed and paved, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, workers will remove the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing Monday, March 27, and possibly Tuesday, March 28, according to PennDOT. The work was initially expected to be completed this week.

Water Street is closed at the railroad crossing, which is just north of East Main Street (Route 772). The street is open to local traffic on either side of the closure. A detour uses East Main Street, Broad Street (Route 501), and Newport Road.

The railroad crossing work is part of a 1.5-mile resurfacing project on East Main Street from Broad Street eastward to the borough line. The $1.26 million resurfacing project also includes work on Water Street from East Main Street to the Warwick Township line, according to PennDOT.

Contractor JVI Group Inc. of Adams County will continue Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramp work on East Main Street that will include traffic shifts or single-lane restrictions during daylight hours and flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone.

No lane closures are permitted from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. every day, and from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, according to PennDOT.

After curb ramp work is completed, the contractor will perform base repairs, milling, and paving.

In the meantime, people will be able to access the pedestrian walkway and trail at the Lititz Run bridge, and the New Street Park Nature Trail at the Santo Domingo Creek bridge, according to PennDOT.

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by Friday, May 19.