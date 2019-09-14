After an overloaded tractor-trailer hit the Hill Street bridge over Route 30 in Mountville in June, the four-lane highway was closed for several hours to allow for temporary repairs.

Now it’s time to permanently fix the bridge, and that means a section of Route 30 will be closed again — for 58 hours — as the three-month project gets underway.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday that it will close all four lanes of Route 30 in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The closed section of highway — which averages 56,000 vehicles a day — is between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits. A detour that weekend will take traffic on College Avenue, Columbia Avenue and Prospect Road, around the work site.

Field of Screams

Closing Route 30 over a weekend avoids disrupting weekday commuters, but will mean extra travel time for some visitors to Field of Screams, a popular Mountville entertainment venue that expects 5,000 visitors a day that Saturday and Sunday.

Many visitors to the Halloween-themed Field of Screams — at 191 College Ave., just south of Route 30 — typically exit Route 30 at the Mountville off-ramp.

Westbound visitors approaching from Lancaster can still exit at the Mountville off-ramp, but those traveling eastbound from York will have to detour using the Prospect Road exit onto Prospect Road and Columbia Avenue through Mountville.

And that will cause delays, predicted Gene Schopf, a Field of Screams co-owner.

“It will majorly overload the road,” Schopf said of Columbia Avenue. “There’s nowhere else to go.”

Planning for weekend

Schopf met Wednesday with representatives from PennDOT, West Hempfield Township and Mountville Borough to make a plan for getting traffic through the borough.

PennDOT has agreed to keep flagger force personnel along the detour through 11 p.m. over the weekend. Traffic lights will be flashing yellow, and the flagger force will direct people through. People coming westbound on Route 30 will be directed to the rear entrance of Field of Screams, Schopf said.

Still, Schopf recommended customers add an extra 30 minutes to their travel time.

“Our goal is to get our customers effectively to our business,” he said. “We don’t want to create a hardship with anyone in Mountville either.”

Mountville Borough Mayor Phil Kresge said the detour through the town of around 3,000 people will be inconvenient for some. But, like Schopf, he said the extra people guiding traffic should help.

“There's no way around it,” Kresge said of the detour. “I think we'll be OK.”

The bridge project

Repair work on the Hill Street bridge is scheduled to begin Sept. 23. Most of the work, which should be finished by the end of November, will involve some overnight lane restrictions and short-term single-lane closures, PennDOT said.

The single-lane restrictions on Route 30 are possible between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday, Sept. 23, through Thursday, Sept. 26, according to PennDOT.

While the bridge is being repaired, a long-term detour will take traffic on Columbia Avenue, College Avenue and Druid Hill Road.

More single-lane closures on Route 30 are possible starting Monday, Sept. 30, according to PennDOT.

The June accident

A lift being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the Hill Street overpass June 3, damaging the bridge’s outer beam. The beam is being replaced.

West Hempfield Township police said the lift raised during transport “for unknown reasons.” The motorist, 23-year-old Ethan Spies of Elizabethtown, was cited for failing to secure the truck’s load.

The bridge project costs $541,000. Asked if the motorist involved in the crash would be responsible for any of the cost, PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the agency works with a motorist’s insurance company in situations like this.