All lanes of a section of Route 30 in Mountville Borough will be closed this weekend as part of an emergency bridge-repair project.

LNP previously reported on the accident that damaged the bridge in June and the subsequent plan to repair it.

Here’s what you need to know as the state prepares to shut down the section of highway that averages 56,000 vehicles a day Friday night:

Where and when will Route 30 be closed?

A 2-mile stretch of the highway between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits will close at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

There may be short-term single-lane closures during the week beginning Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

What bridge is being repaired and why?

The Hill Street bridge spans Route 30 a mile east and west of the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, respectively.

A lift being hauled on a tractor-trailer hit the overpass June 3, damaging the outer beam, knocking concrete loose and exposing steel strands.

How long will the bridge be closed?

The Hill Street bridge was closed Monday and will reopen when the repair work is completed by the end of November, according to PennDOT.

What detours should motorists expect?

Motorists on Route 30 will follow a weekend detour using College Avenue, Columbia Avenue (Route 462) and Prospect Road.

Hill Street bridge traffic will follow a long-term detour on Columbia Avenue, College Avenue and Druid Hill Road.

How much will the project cost?

Mercer County-based Clearwater Construction Inc. was awarded the $541,000 contract.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis previously said the agency works with a motorist’s insurance company to cover the cost of repairs in similar situations.

Ethan Spies of Elizabethtown was driving the tractor-trailer hauling the lift that struck the bridge. He pleaded guilty to failing to secure his truck’s load June 20.