A section of Route 322 in Earl Township is closed for emergency road repairs.

The eastbound lanes of Route 322 between Kurtz and Reidenbach roads are closed for the repairs, according to a news release from PennDOT. The westbound lanes are still open in the area with a 10-foot width restriction.

511PA indicates the estimate reopen time is noon on April 19.

A detour is in place for eastbound traffic on Route 322 using Route 23 and Railroad Avenue, according to the release. It is not immediately clear how long the road will remain closed.