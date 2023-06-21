Route 30 will be shut down for five to 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in Manheim Township for the second time this week.

Close to a mile of Route 30, eastbound and westbound, will be closed between New Holland Pike near the Lancaster Country Club and Route 222 starting at 12:15 p.m. so construction crews can blast rock material. The construction is for the Grandview Strand apartment complex project, where Charter Homes & Neighbors are eight three-story buildings housing 204 apartments on the 26.42-acre grounds of the former Gammache Farm that burned down in 2013.

Route 30 will need to be closed again at some point for several blasting projects, but Sgt. Barry Waltz did not know how many times and when.