A crash involving injuries has resulted in the closure of a section of a roadway in Manor Township.

The crash happened at at 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Millersville Road (Route 741) and Fairway Drive. The intersection is near Conestoga Country Club and Spring Manor Apartments.

A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications confirmed the crash resulted in injuries and entrapment, but no other details were immediately available.

Millersville Road is closed in both directions between Charlestown Road and Fairway Drive.