A portion of River Road in Manor Township will be temporarily closed beginning tonight so pipes can be replaced as part of a $3 million resurfacing project.

Weather permitting, this weekend’s closure will last from 7 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A detour will use Penn Street (Route 999), Central Manor Road, and Letort Road.

The resurfacing project includes asphalt resurfacing, base repairs, drainage replacement, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, and other miscellaneous construction on River Road from the intersection with Letort Road to the intersection with Penn Street (Route 999), according to PennDOT.

Other road closures for the project are tentatively scheduled for April 14-17, April 21-24, and April 28-May 1, when workers plan to replace a pipe at a sharp curve just south of Penn Street (Route 999).

Pennsy Supply of Harrisburg is the prime contractor.

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by June 30.