The massive crane that has been a fixture in the 100 block of North Queen Street for much of this year is coming down, according to a press release from the City of Lancaster.

The 100 block of North Queen Street will be closed between Orange and Chestnut streets on both Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city said.

Crews will be "breaking down and removing the crane on the construction site," the city said in the press release.

The crane has been used for the Christian Street Parking Garage and Lancaster Public Library project, which began in September 2019. The city said the project is slated to be completed this October.