A section of Fruitville Pike near Manheim Borough is closed this morning for what reports indicate are emergency repairs.

The road is closed in both directions between its intersections with Sumac and Fairland Roads, according to 511PA. A section of Temperance Hill Road is also closed from Fruitville Pike to Northview Road. The affected roadways are just over 1 mile south of Manheim.

WGAL-TV reports the closures are for emergency repairs, but no other information about the repairs is immediately available.