A teenager faces multiple felony charges, including possession of child pornography, after police say he secretly took video of a naked 5-year-old.

Tucker A. Miller, 18, of Lancaster, was found with video of the child, as well as others showing a nude woman, according to West Lampeter Township police.

In charging documents, police said an officer was called Nov. 27 to a home in the township, where a child reported she had been looking through Miller’s cellphone and discovered the videos.

The child said the videos were shot in a bathroom, including when the child was using a bathtub and when the woman was separately using a bathtub, according to police.

Police said they later seized Miller’s phone, examining it to find five videos that matched what had been reported. According to charging documents, those videos were recorded between Oct. 18 and Oct. 20.

Police said it was “apparent they were taken surreptitiously.”

The woman told investigators she had no prior knowledge of the videos, and she did not allow Miller to take them, police said.

In addition to the child pornography charge, Miller also faces felony counts of filming sex acts without consent, sexual abuse of a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. That is in addition to a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy, according to online court documents.

The documents show Miller was arraigned on those charges Monday before District Judge William E. Benner Jr.

Miller is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.

As of Monday afternoon, Miller remained incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $40,000 bail.