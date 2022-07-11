Second venue cancels Mastriano film with less than a week until premiere date

A second venue has scrapped plans to host the premiere of a film featuring several prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is the Republican candidate for governor.

The movie, “Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania,” was originally scheduled to premiere July 16 at Lititz-area theater Penn Cinema, but was canceled by the venue following pushback from members of the progressive advocacy group Lancaster Stands Up.

After Penn Cinema dropped the showing, Steven Turley, a popular right-wing Youtuber who produced the film, announced the premiere would be held on the same date at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

Turley announced via Facebook on Monday morning that Wyndham’s attorney said the resort canceled the event. A message left for the resort's manager was not immediately returned.

Turley also said he has secured a backup location, but would not announce it until Friday, the day before the premiere.

A preview of the film featured interviews with Mastriano and other right-wing figures in Pennsylvania like Audit the Vote cofounder Toni Shuppe and FreePA founder Tabitha Valleau.

The trailer billed the film as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, comparing that movement to the American Revolution and branding contemporary Democratic leaders, including Gov. Tom Wolf, as tyrants.

“The populist revolt that made 2016 a reality is entering its next stage of resistance,” the narrator said.

Populist movements historically try to appeal to those who feel their concerns are disregarded by those in power. In the "populist revolt" referenced in 2016, that movement largely sought to draw a line of division between those who perceive themselves as "ordinary people" and an elite other group.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere at Penn Cinema’s IMAX theater on Airport Road in Manheim Township, but was canceled after the host faced backlash.

“We did have plans with the group, but once we learned of the nationalist populist agenda, we canceled the event,” Penn Cinema said in a message to a Lancaster Stands Up member, Suzy Wurtz, which was posted online.

Efforts Monday to reach the venue’s owner, Penn Ketchum, as well as a representative for Turley’s production company, Turley Productions, were unsuccessful.

