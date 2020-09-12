Protesters will appear a second time at an Ephrata Borough Council meeting to demand a stop to the borough’s electric and water shut-offs.

Monday’s protest was scheduled after the council did not enact a moratorium after hearing from protesters during its Tuesday meeting.

“Since the Council was unmoved by the speakers at last Tuesday's event, we will be going back on Monday night,” said Jim Sandoe, borough resident and organizer. “We were very disappointed that the Council response was so inflexible.”

Tuesday’s protest, arranged by Northern End Stands Up and Lancaster Stands Up, Lancaster-based social activism groups, included dozens of demonstrators.

The borough had suspended shutoffs in April but voted to resume them in August. The first round of shut-offs came Aug. 20, when 14 homes were disconnected from electricity and seven homes lost water. A week later, the borough shut off electricity to an additional 32 properties and cut off water to eight properties. In the most recent round of shutoffs on Thursday, 14 homes were disconnected from electricity and one home lost water.

Under borough rules, residents who are 90 days late in payment can have the electricity and water shut off.

All but 10 electricity customers have had their services reconnected, said Tracy L. Roseberry, borough business office manager.

Ephrata is one of 35 municipalities in Pennsylvania that owns its own electricity utility. At least three other boroughs in neighboring counties that supply their own electricity have either restarted disconnections or will be restarting them in coming weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Middletown Borough in Dauphin County began disconnections in August, according to Sally Canazaro, director of finance and administration.

Middletown has been working with local social assistance organizations and have been referring their residents in arrears to available funds, Canazaro said. If a customer doesn’t qualify for available aid, then the borough will work with them to create a payment plan, she said.

“We don’t want to shut people’s electricity off ... we try to work with them,” Canazaro said.

In Ephrata, Sandoe said advocates are looking to expand what assistance options exist for families facing utility shut-offs.

“I was hoping that the council would want to be part of a larger process. I didn't see that,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission passed a statewide moratorium on termination of services for as long as Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic-related Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is in place. However, PUC does not have any jurisdiction over privately owned municipal utilities like those in Ephrata.

The protest is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. outside the Ephrata Borough Office, 124 S. State St., and run through 8. The borough council meeting begins at 7.