A second person has been accused of trying to get a prescription narcotic in what the state Attorney General's Office says is an organized drug ring.

Sherell Patrice Gentry, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, is charged with prescription drug fraud in both similar cases, one in Manheim Township and one in East Hempfield Township.

Gentry, using another person's name, gave prescriptions at a pharmacy in each township on Aug. 4, police said. Pharmacists checked the prescriptions and while they bore the names of real doctors, the doctors said they didn't write them when contacted.

A Manheim Township officer arrested Gentry when she returned for the prescription later in the day.

The prescription was for promethazine and codeine, an opiate. It's legitimately used as a cough syrup, but when abused for a euphoric effect, it's commonly known as purple drank, lean, sizzurp, or syrup and is mixed with soda.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the ring is using the names of doctors from New York and Pennsylvania. Customers are from outside the pharmacy area.

"My office has seen a recent spike in fraudulent prescriptions for promethazine with codeine, and we are asking all pharmacists to be on high alert and report any suspicious behavior so that we can put an end to this criminal operation," he said in recent news release.

The office couldn't say what was behind the increase, nor did it have a number arrests made.

On Aug. 5, Ephrata police charged Rayel Tynesha Fleming, 25, of New York City, with prescription drug fraud.

Her method was the same as in Gentry's case, according to police: a fake customer name, a legitimate doctor name but a bogus prescription.

She's being held at Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

Gentry was released after posting $10,000 bail.