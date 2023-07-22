A second person has been arrested in a Lancaster city shooting Tuesday that left a man wounded.

Lorenzo O’Branty, 19, of Lancaster, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He turned himself in to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police around 11 a.m. Friday.

O’Branty is in Lancaster County Prison, after failing to post $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is July 26 before Judge Adam J. Witkonis.

Just after noon Tuesday, Lancaster city police responded to the 200 block of West King Street for a report of shots fired. After tracking a blood trail, officers found Anjewel Carlos Torres, 20, of Lancaster, in a nearby apartment building with a gunshot wound to the wrist and eight bags of marijuana, about $21,000 cash and a gun.

The next day, police charged Torres with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

After receiving treatment at Lancaster General Hospital, Torres was placed in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $500,000 bail.

Lancaster city police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Stephen Owens at 717-735-3349.