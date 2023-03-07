A man wanted for the November shooting at Prince of Subs that left one dead and one injured was arrested in Tennessee, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

U.S. Marshalls and the Memphis Police Department took Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, into custody Monday, according to Lancaster police.

Westmoreland will be returned to Lancaster to be arraigned on homicide and related charges, which were filed in February. Ziair Collymore, 22, was arrested on the same charges on Feb. 24 and has been in Lancaster County Prison since then.

Westmoreland and Collymore are charged with killing Luis Sanchez, 29, and injuring security guard Chris Johnson inside the restaurant on Nov. 28, 2022.

The two are charged with homicide, attempted homicide and conspiracy. Collymore is also being charged with reckless endangerment and a firearms violation.

