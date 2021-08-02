An Annville man is the second person to be charged with an April barn fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and endangered the lives of more than 100 firefighters, according to East Earl Township police.

Christopher Adam Good, 23, was charged with arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, agricultural vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

Good helped start a blaze in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road in East Earl Township around 2:25 a.m. on April 8, police said in a news release. The fire caused more than $500,000 in damage, destroying a barn containing hay, a 2005 John Deere harvester and a 2004 John Deere tractor.

The blaze also endangered the lives for 115 firefighters from 15 departments who battled the inferno for nearly six hours, police said.

A Pennsylvania State police fire marshal determined that one of the likeliest causes of the fire was arson.

Investigators received a tip on June 25 that Good had conspired with Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, to start the fire, according to the news release. Yoder, of Narvon, was previously charged with arson, criminal conspiracy to commit arson, burglary, causing catastrophe and agricultural vandalism after an anonymous tip led to him being arrested in June.

Good surrendered to authorities in Tuscarawas County, Ohio on July 6. He remains in the Tuscarawas County Prison awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania, police said.

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set, court records show.

Yoder has remained in Lancaster County Prison since June 27, unable to post a $1 million bail, court records show. He is still awaiting trial on those charges.

Good’s attorney, Raymond Ellsworth Stout, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Yoder’s court-appointed public defender, Jonathan Patrick Chieppor, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.