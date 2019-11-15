A second lane has reopened at a busy segment of Route 222 North after three months of single-lane traffic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Friday announced that at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the second lane of U.S. 222 North reopened between Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township.
The area had been restricted to a single lane since Aug. 17 as part of a $5088,332 bridge rehabilitation project.
U.S. 222 North averages more than 25,500 vehicles traveled per day.