PennDOT provided this map of the part of Route 222 over Glenwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road in the Ephrata area of northeastern Lancaster County where rehabilitation work is scheduled from May 13 through Nov. 22, 2019. 

A second lane has reopened at a busy segment of Route 222 North after three months of single-lane traffic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Friday announced that at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the second lane of U.S. 222 North reopened between Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glenwood Drive in Ephrata Township. 

The area had been restricted to a single lane since Aug. 17 as part of a $5088,332 bridge rehabilitation project. 

U.S. 222 North averages more than 25,500 vehicles traveled per day. 