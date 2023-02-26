Milagros Morales, Yahaira Fuentes and Damaris Torres had different reasons for getting jobs at McDonald’s.

Morales was trying to manage attending school while raising her son. Fuentes only planned to work there a few months. Torres moved from her native Puerto Rico, seeking job opportunities.

More than two decades later, the women still work for the same franchise where they were hired as teenagers, and they have risen to important leadership roles. That franchise is owned by the second generation of an immigrant family that saw a need to serve a growing Latino community in Lancaster.

“We are intentional about nurturing relationships with our crew and management team members,” said Michelle Suarez, who along with her sister and brother-in-law, own five McDonald’s locations in Lancaster County, two in Dauphin County, and one in York County.

Suarez earned recognition from McDonald’s Corp. for her leadership and the inspiration she offers their 500 or so employees, along with her community work. Its employees, too, have praised the franchise owners for the resources they’ve been offered to help them succeed.

Suarez, 47, and her sister, Christine Suarez DiRienzo, 45, operate the franchise their father started more than 25 years ago after moving from their home in New York. They, and DiRienzo’s husband Matt, work to develop their employees through mentoring, support and educational and career growth opportunities.

“But we don’t do anything by ourselves,” Suarez said. “We have a tremendous team of managers, director of operations, supervisors that we rely on, and every single person in that group has been working with us for many years. Some of them started as crew members while they were in high school.”

‘I’m still here, 27 years later, because of them’

In 2017, Fuentes was awarded the McDonald’s Corp. Global Ray Kroc Award, which celebrates the achievements of the top 1% of the corporation’s restaurant managers worldwide, recognizing those who lead by example through their actions and behaviors, and achieve superior business results.

“I thought it would be just a summer job until I found something else,” said Fuentes, who is 43.

Fuentes was hired as a crew member at the Suarez family’s 210 W. King St. location in Lancaster city in 1996. Today she is general manager at the franchise’s 575 N. Franklin St. location.

“The decision to work there made a difference in my life,” said Fuentes, of Lancaster. “On a personal level, the owners helped me with personal development, they motivated me to keep pushing through and gave me constructive feedback and, most importantly, trusted me. They saw the potential in me and thought I could be a good leader. I’m still here 27 years later because of them.”

“We view our team as an extension of our family,” Suarez DiRienzo said. “Most of our general managers have been working with us for more than 20 or 30 years.”

‘This family saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself’

Morales was a 16-year-old student at McCaskey High School when she got a job at the North Franklin Street McDonald’s. The young mother was hired as a crew trainer.

After graduating from McCaskey, Morales enrolled in the McDonald’s Corp. leadership program and later earned a master’s degree in business administration from Colorado Technical University.

She is director of operations for the Suarez family’s McDonald’s franchise, overseeing the eight restaurants.

“I had a rough upbringing, so I never in a million years thought I would be at this point in my life,” said Morales, 39, of Lancaster Township. “This family saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. They are an extended family to me because of the support they gave me when other people didn’t believe in me … some people told me I would just become a statistic. Working at McDonald’s pushed me to be the best person I could be.”

Suarez said her family invests in employees because some have had to deal with unfavorable circumstances in life.

“Perhaps other employers might have overlooked them as potential valuable members of their team, but that’s the beauty of McDonald’s,” she said. “There are so many opportunities, and it doesn’t matter what your circumstances might have been. We see that they are intelligent, ambitious people with a lot of potential.”

‘Believe and trust myself to make a difference’

Torres was 18 when she came to Lancaster city from her native Puerto Rico to explore new opportunities. She was hired as a crew member, and she said the reaction from her friends and family was not very encouraging.

“People would tell me that I would never have anything, that I would never accomplish anything working here, but I wanted to prove them wrong, so that became my challenge,” said Torres of Lancaster city.

Torres earned a business certification from Hamburger University, a training facility at the McDonald’s Corp. global headquarters in Chicago that works with high-potential managers and owner-operators in management and leadership skills, customer service, operations and procedures.

The 49-year-old is now general manager at the West King Street McDonald’s, under whose golden arches she began her career in 1992.

“One thing I learned from the owners of my restaurant was to believe and trust myself to make a difference,” Torres said. “When you do that and when you enjoy what you do and have the support of the people you work with, you don’t want to go anywhere else.”

“Each restaurant is owned and operated by an individual business owner. So, the way you treat your customers and employees is what really makes the difference,” Suarez said. “We can’t stress enough that our employees are who make us who we are.”

The early months of the pandemic offered an example of the importance of their employees.

“We were lucky that our employees didn’t want to stay at home,” said DiRienzo, 46. “They wanted to stay working, and we did everything we could to accommodate them under the safety and precautions guidelines.”

The Suarez family was able to keep its restaurants open early in the pandemic with emergency work and service delivery plan it created prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The plan allowed for deliveries, online food orders and curbside pickup.

‘Our parents always taught us to give back’

The Suarez sisters grew up in a culture of giving in Brooklyn, New York, where they lived with their parents, Spanish immigrants Antonio and Carmen Suarez.

“Our parents always taught us to give back and made sure that we knew where we came from and didn’t lose our identity,” Suarez said.

Antonio Suarez, who lives in Manheim Township with his wife, was a commercial lender with Banco Popular in New York, working with owners of restaurants who told him about the McDonald’s Corp. He was presented with various opportunities to become a franchisee, but the one that attracted him the most was the West King Street McDonald’s in downtown Lancaster because of the area’s growing Hispanic population. Having a franchise at that location would allow him the opportunity to work and be involved in a community and culture he was familiar with, in addition to owning a business he could pass down to his daughters.

“That location started it all. It became the first McDonald’s in our franchise,” Michelle Suarez said. “We opened it December 1987.”

DiRienzo said Michelle Suarez is the face of the franchise who does most of the day-to-day operations, while his wife handles accounting and administrative issues, and he oversees the information technology and equipment maintenance.

Last year, Suarez received the Inclusion Award given by the McDonald’s Corp. for her leadership and inspiration to her staff and for exceptional customer service. She was selected among owner-operators of more than 1,400 McDonald’s restaurants in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The Suarez family is involved in the community. Family members have served with organizations such as the Spanish American Civic Association, Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, Lancaster General Health Foundation, Lancaster Early Education Center, and have instituted programs such as Student of the Month and Little Library, which offers free books, at some of their restaurants.

When asked about what the future holds, Suarez said she would like to continue to grow as an organization.

“That has always been our goal. It was important to my father, and I want to continue doing that,” she said. “We always try to grow but always maintaining that family environment that we’ve been able to be so successful at.”