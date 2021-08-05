A second crash on Route 222 has closed another section of the southbound lanes.

The crash was reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes at the exit to PA 772 - Brownstown/Rothsville, according to 511PA. All lanes are closed as a result of that crash.

A little farther south, a crash happened 1 mile south of the exit to PA 272 - Oregon Pike and the exit to Route 30 West/PA 283 West/Route 222 south. Route 222 southbound was closed from the exit to Oregon Pike stretching down to the Route 30 interchange, but the roadway has since been reopened.

It is not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in either crash, or if there were any injuries.