A second death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday.

Details about the second individual to die from coronavirus were not immediately available.

The first COVID-19-related death was a woman in her late-80s, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. She died at Lancaster General Health Friday.

Her hometown is unknown.

There have been 38 COVID-19-related deaths in the state, the department of health reported Sunday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Health said there are 67 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lancaster County as of Sunday, up from 45 on Saturday. The first COVID-19 case here was reported 11 days ago, on March 18.