Blueprints for Addiction Recovery has been awarded a $266,476 federal grant which it will use to support and expand its Second Chance PA program.

The Second Chance PA program is a pre-arrest diversion program where police officers have the discretion not to charge people for minor drug offenses such as possession of paraphernalia if they go into treatment.

The program already partners with 14 of the county's 28 police departments, and CEO Chris Dreisbach said he has meetings set with seven others.

"We're looking to go county-wide," he said.

District Attorney Heather Adams said she is supportive of the program.

The grant was discussed at the county's regular board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, which Adams attended.

"As this program continues to roll out across the county I think the potential is for it to positively impact the number of overdose deaths that we may see," she said. "I also think it could positively impact the numbers that we are seeing at the prison."