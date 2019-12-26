One year in, and Second Chance PA has helped nearly 100 people find the help they need to deal with addiction, according to its founder.

And more police departments are expected to join the program in the new year.

“People need a little push to get help sometimes, and I think police are a perfect group of people to help with that push,” Second Chance PA founder Christopher Dreisbach said.

Dreisbach, who said he is approaching his own 13th year in recovery — “pretty good way to live” — is CEO of Elizabethtown-based Blueprints for Addiction Recovery.

He said Second Chance PA is a pre-arrest diversion program where police officers have the discretion not to charge people for minor drug offenses such as possession of paraphernalia if they go into treatment.

It also makes certified recovery specialists available at short notice, even in the middle of the night, to offer hope and help coordinate treatment.

The program is based on operational agreements, not financial ones, Dreisbach said, and Blueprints doesn’t offer detox, but it helps those needing that service find an organization that does.

‘A way that they can help’

Susquehanna Valley EMS has been part of Second Chance PA since the beginning.

Its operations manager, Adam Marden said the ability to combat overdoses “by offering immediate help to a patient in crisis” has resulted in referring more than 30 patients from Lancaster and York counties.

Dreisbach said Northwest EMS joined later, and Manheim Township EMS is in the process of joining.

On the police side, Elizabethtown was one of the original two departments, and Chief Ed Cunningham said it has seen several successful referrals, including two people who have been in recovery for nine and 10 months now, have jobs and appear to be doing well.

Seven police departments participate in the program, with seven more set to join in early 2020.

Police officers have also welcomed the program, according to Cunningham.

“Cops are a helping type of person, and now they actually have a way that they can help people,” he said.

His officers have also started taking part in some group therapy discussions with those in recovery, he said.

“Every time we do it, we see both the officer and some of the participants are walking away saying ‘Boy, I never knew that about those people.’”

“My opinion of police was very low until I got to know a couple of them,” said Dreisbach. “I’m hoping to shift that perception for everybody.”