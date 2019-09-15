There is a second suspected case of measles in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The individual visited several locations in York County between Sept. 9 to 12.

The Department of Health released a list of locations and times. They are:

Crunch Fitness, 905 Loucks Rd., York, on Sept. 9 from 8:30 to 11:10 a.m.

Sheetz , 215 Arsenal Rd., York, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Central York Middle School , 1950 N. Hills Rd., York, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 to 9:10 p.m.

Central York High School , 601 Mundis Mill Rd., York, on Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center , 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York on

, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York on Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.;



Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.;



Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;



Sept 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person," the state Department of Health said. "Symptoms typically appear 1 to 3 weeks after exposure and include: rash; high fever; cough; and red, watery eyes."

Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health, said in a press release that those who were immunized have a minimal chance of getting the disease.

The most vulnerable parties are infants who are too young to have received the shot, those who have declined vaccination, and those from vulnerable parts of the world where there is vaccination coverage, according to the press release.

The first measles confirmation in York County happened around Aug. 26 this year.

Possible exposure sites for the confirmed case include the Wellspan Stony Brook Health Center, WellSpan York Hospital, the Hershey Theater and the Fuddruckers in York.

There have been 14 confirmed cases of measles in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the year.