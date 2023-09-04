There is only one artifact of summer that manages to hit all five senses just right – the humble but inimitable ice cream truck.

Think about it – you hear it first, then see it rounding the corner. The truck pulls up, with sugary flavors of all kinds wafting out just beyond the side window. The kindly ice cream person reaches out with your cone, and you grab it, careful not to let it hit the hot blacktop. Then you take your first , and the hot weather and all other worldly concerns evaporate in a swirl of milk, cream and nostalgia.

I’ve always wanted to experience the other side of this delectable situation, to know what it’s like to be the one to provide desserts and joy in equal serving sizes.

In one of the final weeks of summer, I got my chance.



On the second-to-last Wednesday of August, I headed out with Mohsin Altufayli, better known to his customers and friends as “Mo,” who has driven his Mr. Frosty truck in and around Lancaster city since 2007. Altufayli gets his product delivered twice weekly by Blandon (Berks County)-based Instantwhip Foods.

With his years of experience, I could only offer myself as a meager ice cream assistant, prepared to do whatever tasks necessary. I learned quickly that Altufayli, 54, is a one-man band for good reason – with the incredibly limited space that an ice cream truck allows for, it makes much more sense for one person to drive and navigate the few feet of space between the chest freezer for popsicles, the soft serve machine and the work table in back that holds ingredients.

Though it was the middle of the week, I had high hopes for the night, since it was a balmy 78 degrees. With some schools opening days before, the flames of summer felt like embers at this point, and what better to chill off with than an ice cream cone?

Long’s Park

We started our jaunt around 4:30 p.m. at Long’s Park, usually a summer mecca in Lancaster County, but on a Wednesday night, a little dead. Parked near the playground, we get our first customer, a child asking for a vanilla cone. According to Altufayli, vanilla cones are far and away the most popular thing he sells, accounting for 80% of cone sales alone. I figured out quickly that the flick of the wrist required for a perfect cone far exceeds my own ability.

Altufayli has the process down to a precise science – as he holds down the ice cream lever with one hand, the other hand holds the cone out, inching back and forth to allow the ice cream to envelop the inside of the cone and then get taller, and taller still. Without fail, Altufayli would hold the cone an extra second or two longer than I thought he would, as if to showcase his dominance against the concept of gravity. If the cone called for sprinkles, he would open his plastic tub and gently roll the cone back and forth, before holding it upside down to shake off the extras. From Altufayli’s hand to the child’s was barely a minute.

Somewhat dismayed at the lack of people in Long’s Park, we eventually headed back out on Harrisburg Pike towards the city.Altufayli says that he is out just about every single day of the week from late April to mid-September, which means there are no average days.

“It all depends,” Altufayli said. “For example, yesterday I only got $100. I left at 4 o'clock and got back at 8 o'clock, it was very slow. In the summertime, hot weather, that means good sales. Rain and cold,that's no good.Generally, for a person like me, I make a living.”

r y Day School

Although he has a rough idea of his daily route, improvisation comes into play at times. As we headed towards the city, Altufayli looked out and saw a soccer game happening at the fields of ancaster Country Day School.

“What do you think, should we go?” he asked.

I agreed, and off we went.

We pulled up and Altufayli flipped a switch on his console that began the siren call of the ice cream truck. Though Altufayli says he has access to 50 different songs, he plays just one, the classic “Daisy Bell,” so that his repeat customers know he is close by. My biggest fear with this assignment was that, after potentially hours spent inside the truck, I would be driven mad by the jaunty, eight-bar tune. To my surprise, the internal hum of the truck was so loud that I could barely hear it, even as we waited a half hour for the soccer game to finish.

To our collective surprise, the soccer teams walked right past the truck to get to their cars to leave. Before we had time to be disappointed, a high school tennis team ran out from the courts to line up for cones. Here was where my proper training began – I would be in charge of handing out cones and collecting money, both nerve-racking for different reasons. I knew if I dropped a cone that not only would the buyer be disappointed, but I'd also have to mention it in this article, which frankly kept my hands steadier than a four-on-the-floor dance beat.

LGH Street Medicine Program seeks to meet patients where they are [column]

Community loyalty

With the tennis squad satisfied, we made our way to the southern end of Lancaster city, seemingly winding through every block, big and small. This was where Altufayli’s connection to the community truly shined, as we couldn’t go more than a block without someone waving or shouting out hello to him, much less stopping him for ice cream.

“Hey man, it’s been a while!”

“Hey Mo!”

“Good to see you Mo, I’ll have a vanilla cone with sprinkles.”

It’s compassion that can be measured in dollars. More than once, a group of small children would run up to the truck, waving a dollar or two less than the $5 it takes to buy a cone. If Altufayli recognizes them personally, or perhaps recognizes a wanting that exceeds that child’s monetary capacity, he’ll say something like, “OK, fine, next time bring more money tomorrow” and continue on. Altufayli explains that, in most cases, they do come back with more money the next time, and the occasional dollar or two loss is more than made up in the loyalty he feels from the community.

“People like my ice cream,” Altufayli says. “All the time I hear it, 'Mo, where are you? Where have you been? We got ice cream from another truck, but we like yours!' stuff like that. That encourages me to go out and not miss a day.”

That loyalty remained as the hours ticked by, as, even after night fell, people kept coming up.

Between the ice cream cones and SpongeBob pops, one person did order what Altufayli says is the prize of his truck – an $8 banana split that goes beyond just ice cream and fruit. Altufayli carefully placed two scoops of vanilla, then one chocolate scoop, then two bananas, then pineapple, cherries, strawberries and whipped cream. He took an extra beat to hand it to me, as if this was a final test after handing out dozens of cones. The customer’s eyes widened, as if they didn’t realize what he had ordered. Nevertheless, he walked away satisfied.

Another Frosty day

Around 8:30 p.m., the truck once again pulled into Long’s Park, this time to let me off.

“You did pretty good … for your first day,” Altufayli said with a grin.

I doubt I’ll ever have a second day with Mr. Frosty, but I left with a new appreciation for the toil it can take just to bring a smile to a stranger’s face. As the summer fades, the truck will return to storage and Altufayli will focus on his other career as a real estate agent. But much like it says in the ending credits of a summer blockbuster, Mr. Frosty will return to sling ice cream another day.

“Really, I enjoy driving,” Altufayli says. “If I don't go out one day, I feel tired and miserable, but then I go out and see people and see the kids and make jokes ... I like doing it, I have no plans to stop.”